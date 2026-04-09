YouTuber Cleetus McFarland Remembers Greg Biffle, Wants To 'Be Like Biff'

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YouTuber-turned-NASCAR driver Cleetus McFarland is opening up on his late friend and mentor, Greg Biffle ... days after the social media star made his debut with the biggest org in stock car racing.

"I think a lot about [what Biffle would have thought]. I think Biff would know I'm totally in over my head right now with the O'Reilly stuff. But I think if I called him and said, 'Hey, I just got this call,' he would say, 'We gotta do it.' Because of the aspect that I can be a better driver because of the resources they have."

McFarland, who has nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube, added ... "I'm trying to 'Be Like Biff' in these decisions, ya know? And I think I'm on track with what he would've wanted as my mentor."

Cleetus is referring to his new gig as a part-time driver for Richard Childress Racing -- he signed a two-year deal -- putting him behind the wheel of RCR's number 33 Chevy.

McFarland made his debut in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series last weekend at the Rockingham Speedway, successfully finishing the race, crossing the finish line in 32nd place.

It's safe to say that if Biffle hadn't tragically died in a plane crash in December, he would've been at the track supporting his close friend.

Even though he isn't there in person, Cleetus races with the "Be Like Biff" mantra in his head.

We also talked to the YouTuber about his new deal with Polaris ... and he can't wait to get his hands on some of their toys.

'We're out here trying to push broken cars off the race track with like golf carts, dragging around lawn equipment with old, old pickup trucks. Now, we got Ranger XDs that can carry 3,000 pounds on the hitch," McFarland added.