New Video Shows Plane Carrying NASCAR's Greg Biffle Exploding

Play video content Brevin Renwick

Horrifying new video shows the precise moment a plane carrying NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family crashed and exploded in flames Thursday, killing everyone on board.

Security footage captured the corporate jet turning into a ball of fire as it crash-landed near a runway at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. The aircraft was scheduled to fly to Florida, but not long after takeoff, it turned back to the airport before crashing.

As you can see from the clip, the plane was reduced to what looks like a burning oil slick with black smoke rising into the sky. All seven people on the plane died, including Biffle, his wife, Cristina and two children -- Emma, 14, and Ryder, 5.

PEOPLE reported minutes before impact, Cristina sent her mom a chilling text, stating, "We're in trouble."