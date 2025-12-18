North Carolina Plane Crash Kills Multiple People on Board

A private jet reportedly crashed in North Carolina Thursday morning, leaving multiple people dead.

According to local news station WBTV, the plane -- a Cessna C550 -- exploded in a massive fireball after crashing at Statesville Regional Airport, about 50 miles north of Charlotte.

Business records indicate the jet was owned by a company affiliated with retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, WBTV reports.

Breaking: Multiple deaths after a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. WSOC, a local news channel, reports that NASCAR driver Greg Biffle owns the plane, although it is unclear if he was on board. pic.twitter.com/nzZMhSg1Tm — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 18, 2025 @PMBreakingNews

The number of passengers onboard was not immediately known ... local law enforcement confirmed to WBTV that more than one person was killed.

According to the city of Statesville's website, the airport provides aviation facilities to several NASCAR teams.