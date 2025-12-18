Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

North Carolina Plane Crash Kills Multiple People on Board

By TMZ Staff
Published
121825_north_carolina_plane_crash_primary_v2
WBTV

A private jet reportedly crashed in North Carolina Thursday morning, leaving multiple people dead.

According to local news station WBTV, the plane -- a Cessna C550 -- exploded in a massive fireball after crashing at Statesville Regional Airport, about 50 miles north of Charlotte.

Business records indicate the jet was owned by a company affiliated with retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, WBTV reports.

The number of passengers onboard was not immediately known ... local law enforcement confirmed to WBTV that more than one person was killed.

According to the city of Statesville's website, the airport provides aviation facilities to several NASCAR teams.

Story developing ...