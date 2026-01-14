NASCAR's Greg Biffle's Home Burglarized Weeks After Fatal Plane Crash, $30K Stolen

Just weeks after Greg Biffle, his family, and others were tragically killed in a North Carolina plane crash, burglars broke into his home -- and stole $30K in cash.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office say deputies were dispatched to the Biffle residence around 6 PM on January 8 for a possible break-in.

They reported that a backpack and $30,000 in cash were missing from the home.

No arrests have been made in connection with the theft, and the investigation is still ongoing.

This cruel gesture happened just weeks after Greg, his wife Cristina, his daughter Emma, and his son Ryder were tragically killed in a plane crash on December 18. Three others, Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth, also died in the crash.

The Cessna C550, which was registered to and owned by Biffle, crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport, just minutes after they'd taken off from the same airfield.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the NTSB.

TMZ Sports recently obtained 911 calls from witnesses detailing the horrific scene, including one caller at a nearby golf course who said the plane crashed into a treeline before there was a "huge explosion."

