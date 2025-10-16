Jennifer Lopez Says Bad Bunny Hasn't Contacted Her About Super Bowl Cameo

Play video content Bravo

Jennifer Lopez has no plans to jump "On the Floor" with Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX Halftime show ... admitting he hasn't reached out to her yet -- but, she's definitely interested!

The singer-songwriter appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" Wednesday night ... and, she made it clear there have been no talks between her and the Puerto Rican hitmaker.

However, J Lo adds she'd make an appearance if Bad Bunny wanted her to ... so, the ball is firmly in his court.

Lopez delivered a memorable performance during the halfway point of Super Bowl LIV way back in 2020 ... rocking the stage with Shakira down in Miami alongside several other Latin stars -- including Bad Bunny.

Of course, Bad Bunny's come a long way since 2020 ... going from a well-known pop artist to one of the biggest in the world and securing top billing at next year's event in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner last month during a Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers ... and, the decision's actually proved pretty controversial -- with conservatives attacking the choice, mostly because Bunny sings in Spanish for the most part.

Turning Point USA -- the organization founded by Charlie Kirk -- is even putting on an alternative halftime show ... dropping a poll to ask their supporters what sort of act they'd like to see.