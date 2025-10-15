Jason Kelce Slams Fake Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Quote

Jason Kelce is speaking out after a fake quote about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime gig made rounds on social media ... letting everyone know not a damn word came from his mouth or fingers.

The statement spread like wildfire over the weekend ... with a random account claiming the Philadelphia Eagles legend took a shot at the folks voicing displeasure over booking the Puerto Rican musician for the Big Game.

The bogus quote stated Kelce said, "If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future."

Kelce got a ton of praise over the stance ... but he took to his X account on Tuesday to set the record straight -- he never said it.

"I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now," the 37-year-old said.

"I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement. But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real."

Kelce didn't specify what "fake quotes" he was referring to ... but it's clear what he's talking about.