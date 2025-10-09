Jenna Bush Hager Dishes on Taylor Swift's Future Wedding

Play video content TMZ.com

Jenna Bush Hager is as pumped as anybody for Taylor Swift's wedding ... but she's pumping the brakes on Ryan Seacrest as a possible officiant.

We caught up with the "Today with Jenna & Friends" cohost outside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City Thursday, where she told us she thinks Tay Tay's future nuptials with NFL tight end Travis Kelce will be chock-full of celebs ... but definitely doesn't think Ryan will make a cameo officiating the ceremony.

As you know, TS and TK announced their engagement over the summer, and since then, everybody has been interested in the wedding ... but maybe none more than Ryan, who just took online courses to get ordained.

The "Wheel of Fortune" host flat-out asked Taylor if she'd let him officiate her wedding during an interview on his 'On Air' show Tuesday. The pop queen called it an honor to be offered but quickly tossed in a polite, "That is fantastic, you guys are amazing" ... so, guess that might be the one job in Hollywood Ryan won't nab.

He got ordained to officiate his "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" cohost Tanya Rad's wedding in March.

As a true Swiftie, Jenna told us she loved the Grammy winner's latest album "The Life of a Showgirl," and even liked the controversial song "Wood" -- an ode to Travis' member.

Jenna shrugged and said ... "I didn't think it was as bad as everybody talked about. We grew up with Nicki Minaj and stuff. It didn't seem as dirty. I liked it."