Fans Launch Petition to Replace Bad Bunny W/ George Strait for Super Bowl Halftime

Fans are taking drastic measures to get Bad Bunny removed from the Super Bowl LX halftime show ... even launching a petition to replace him with country music legend George Strait!

Multiple petitions have popped up online after the NFL announced the King of Latin Trap would headline the SB halftime show on February 8, 2026 ... sparking enormous controversy.

Some fans would rather see 73-year-old Strait -- widely regarded as one of the biggest/best country music stars ever -- with over a thousand fans putting their John Hancock's to the Change.org petition.

Petition starter Kar Shell explained her support for Strait over Bad Bunny ... saying "The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt."

"Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage."

The Strait petition currently has 1,355 signatures ... while a separate Change listing, also with the goal of replacing BB, has already surpassed 10,000 signatures, though no alternate is identified.