Bad Bunny Fires Back at Super Bowl Critics in 'SNL' Monologue

Bad Bunny made a triumphant and hilarious return to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, using his monologue to take direct aim at critics who've slammed his upcoming 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Grammy winner didn't shy away from the chatter surrounding his historic halftime slot. Instead, he leaned all the way in, poking fun at conservative outrage over his selection to perform at next year’s big game.

"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show," he told the cheering audience. "And I'm very happy, and I think everybody's happy about it ... even Fox News!"

The crowd erupted as SNL rolled an edited montage of stitched together clips of Fox News anchors appearing to say, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."

Bad Bunny then pivoted from comedy to conviction, switching to Spanish to share an emotional message about what his halftime performance means to Latino communities across the U.S. "It's more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us," he said. "Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever erase."

He closed out his monologue with ... "And if you didn't understand what I just said ... you have four months to learn!"

Earlier in the segment, the crowd got another surprise -- a clip of Jon Hamm (or as Bunny joked, "Juan Jamón") dancing to his music at a show, before cameras revealed the "Mad Men" star sitting in the audience.

