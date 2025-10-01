Bad Bunny Dines with Marcello Hernández Ahead of 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Play video content BACKGRID

Bad Bunny is palling around with the cast of "Saturday Night Live" ahead of his quickly approaching hosting gig!

Check out our clip of the Puerto Rican superstar leaving New York City's Lattanzi Restaurant ... where he dined with 'SNL' favorite Marcello Hernández Tuesday.

BB follows the comedian out the door, dressed casually in a green and yellow striped sweater and blue jeans. He appeared to be in high spirits as he waved at excited fans.

As you know, Bad Bunny is the hot topic in town right now. Not only is he hosting the premiere episode of 'SNL' Season 51 this coming Saturday ... he was just announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX!

The singer-songwriter said after the big announcement that he's excited to represent Puerto Rico and Latino people so folks all around the world can see "our music, our culture."

Of course, both of his exciting gigs come after he wrapped his historic "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico ... which is estimated to have generated $733 million for the island.