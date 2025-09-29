Bad Bunny Says He's Ready to Show the World 'Our Culture' at Super Bowl

Bad Bunny says he's not just performing at the Super Bowl LX halftime show for himself ... he's doing it for his culture.

The singer-songwriter chatted with Apple Music’s Zane and Ebro to talk about the exciting announcement made last night during Sunday Night Football between the Packers and the Cowboys.

Check out the clip ... Bad Bunny says he's relieved the news is out because he had to keep the secret under wraps for so long ... and it's like a weight has been lifted.

He explains he took the job to represent his family and friends proudly ... as well as Puerto Rico and Latino people all over the world.

Bad Bunny says he plans to enjoy and embrace the moment ... and he wants the world to see what "our music, our culture" are all about!

He doesn't know exactly what the show is going to look like yet, he admits ... but he promises to put on a good one -- adding his rookie mindset keeps him hungry to put on amazing spectacles.

As for the size of the audience ... listen to the clip yourself -- sounds like BB's trying not to think about it!