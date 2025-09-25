Bad Bunny Targeted with 'Credible Death Threat' During PR Residency, Source

Bad Bunny has been targeted by someone who has made a "credible death threat," according to a well-connected Puerto Rican journalist.

Según Jay Fonseca, habían amenazas creíbles de muerte contra Bad Bunny durante la Residencia.



Todo esto mientras se nos acusa a la personas que estamos en contra del gobierno actual de ser violentas. pic.twitter.com/WfcMYtJHul — Bad Bunny HQ (@BBPRTV) September 24, 2025 @BBPRTV

The death threat was made online, according to independent journalist and former Telemundo reporter Jay Fonseca.

The person who was allegedly making the threat was identified and he was reportedly armed. According to Fonseca, the FBI and other federal officials were present during the residency. It's unclear if authorities were present for the entire run.

It's also unclear when the death threat was made. We do not know if the person who made the threat was arrested.

Play video content TMZ.com