Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bad Bunny Targeted with 'Credible Death Threat' During PR Residency, Source

Bad Bunny 'Credible Death Threat' Leveled Against Singer, Source

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
bad bunny getty 2
Getty

Bad Bunny has been targeted by someone who has made a "credible death threat," according to a well-connected Puerto Rican journalist.

The death threat was made online, according to independent journalist and former Telemundo reporter Jay Fonseca.

The person who was allegedly making the threat was identified and he was reportedly armed. According to Fonseca, the FBI and other federal officials were present during the residency. It's unclear if authorities were present for the entire run.

Bad Bunny's
Launch Gallery
Representing PR! Launch Gallery
Getty

It's also unclear when the death threat was made. We do not know if the person who made the threat was arrested.

081825_becky_g_john_hamm_tv_kal
DANCIN' THE NIGHT AWAY
TMZ.com

Bad Bunny performed 31 shows since mid-July ... his Puerto Rican residency wrapped Sept. 20. BB stirred up some controversy after saying he would not perform in the U.S. because of the Trump Administration's immigration policy. He feared ICE would target people who went to his concerts.

Related articles