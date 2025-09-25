Bad Bunny Targeted with 'Credible Death Threat' During PR Residency, Source
Bad Bunny has been targeted by someone who has made a "credible death threat," according to a well-connected Puerto Rican journalist.
Según Jay Fonseca, habían amenazas creíbles de muerte contra Bad Bunny durante la Residencia.— Bad Bunny HQ (@BBPRTV) September 24, 2025 @BBPRTV
Todo esto mientras se nos acusa a la personas que estamos en contra del gobierno actual de ser violentas. pic.twitter.com/WfcMYtJHul
The death threat was made online, according to independent journalist and former Telemundo reporter Jay Fonseca.
The person who was allegedly making the threat was identified and he was reportedly armed. According to Fonseca, the FBI and other federal officials were present during the residency. It's unclear if authorities were present for the entire run.
It's also unclear when the death threat was made. We do not know if the person who made the threat was arrested.
Bad Bunny performed 31 shows since mid-July ... his Puerto Rican residency wrapped Sept. 20. BB stirred up some controversy after saying he would not perform in the U.S. because of the Trump Administration's immigration policy. He feared ICE would target people who went to his concerts.