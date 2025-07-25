Bad Bunny Rubs Honey on Travis Kelce's Shirtless Body In 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Bad Bunny smothers Travis Kelce's shirtless body with honey in "Happy Gilmore 2" ... and does the rest of the movie even matter?? Give it 5 stars.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 classic finally hit Netflix on Friday ... with one scene in particular getting a lot of buzz from folks who rushed to stream it.

At one point in the flick, the superstar musician's Oscar character goes to his "happy place," ... which leads to a dream sequence of him tying a popped-top Kelce to a pole and applying some sticky stuff to his torso, leaving him to be mauled by a bear.

While the fantasy moment doesn't look good for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, his girlfriend Taylor Swift's fan base probably doesn't mind the view before his demise.

We won't give too many details surrounding the moment ... as we know some people were waiting 29 years for this.

Of course, Kelce and Bunny's involvement was no secret ... and actress Julie Bowen praised the non-thespians for their performances in the project when talking to TMZ Sports recently.

But as we also reported (sorry, had to) ... there are plenty of A-list cameos throughout the film -- including a scene where Eminem's role turns into food for some hungry alligators.