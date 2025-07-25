Eminem's 'Happy Gilmore 2' Cameo References Iconic Character From OG Film

Adam Sandler is officially back on the green after "Happy Gilmore 2" dropped on Friday ... and, while many actors from the first flick are back, the new faces in the cast -- like Eminem -- are doing their best to capture the vibe of the 1996 classic.

We now know the extent of Em's cameo -- Sandler confirmed he'd appear in the film way back in December -- and, the rap legend plays the son of a memorable character from the first movie.

Since the movie came out mere hours ago, this article is obviously full of SPOILERS ... keep reading at your own risk.

In the movie, a character messes Happy up by calling him a "jackass" as he's going into his swing ... a reference to late comedian Joe Flaherty's character from the first movie.

Happy goes to confront this mystery man -- turning around and mooning Gilmore -- and it turns out to be Eminem ... who's wearing a bucket hat, beard, and a malevolent look on his face.

Em says he wishes his father -- Flaherty's character -- could be with them ... but, he's now "in the great Sizzler in the sky."

While Happy can't touch him for fear of going to jail, some of his buddies end up taking Eminem to the lake and tossing him in ... where he's torn to shreds by alligators in pretty brutal fashion. We bet you can guess his last word if you've seen the first movie -- like father, like son.

BTW ... the movie seems full of old jokes -- like characters going to their "happy place" in order to focus on the golf course. This includes Bad Bunny's character, who imagines covering Travis Kelce in honey and watching as a bear mauls him.