Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny & More Celebs Hit 'Happy Gilmore 2' NYC Premiere
'Happy Gilmore 2' Red Carpet Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny & More Looking Tee-rrific No ifs, ands, or putts!!!
"Happy Gilmore 2" swings onto Netflix later this week ... and you can bet the stars showed up in full force for the premiere, with Adam Sandler and Bad Bunny leading the charge.
Catch the snaps from NYC’s Lincoln Center Monday night -- Adam kept it classic in his laid‑back Hawaiian shirt, while Bad Bunny stole the spotlight, serving peak golfing style as he owned the red carpet.
Christopher McDonald -- yep, the villainous Shooter McGavin from the OG ’96 classic -- is back for round two and was busy signing autographs.
Haley Joel Osment, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Steve Buscemi were giving full boyband energy, striking group poses inside the venue.
It didn’t stop there -- John Cena, Nikki Garcia, and a whole slew of others celebs showed up, rounding out the night with a star‑studded par-tee!!!