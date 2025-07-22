Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny & More Celebs Hit 'Happy Gilmore 2' NYC Premiere

"Happy Gilmore 2" swings onto Netflix later this week ... and you can bet the stars showed up in full force for the premiere, with Adam Sandler and Bad Bunny leading the charge.

Catch the snaps from NYC’s Lincoln Center Monday night -- Adam kept it classic in his laid‑back Hawaiian shirt, while Bad Bunny stole the spotlight, serving peak golfing style as he owned the red carpet.

Christopher McDonald -- yep, the villainous Shooter McGavin from the OG ’96 classic -- is back for round two and was busy signing autographs.