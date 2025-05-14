Adam Sandler Mourns 'Happy Gilmore' Costar Morris The Alligator's Death

Adam Sandler shared a touching tribute to the late Hollywood legend Morris the Alligator after his passing this week ... pouring his heart out for his "Happy Gilmore" costar in an emotional social media post.

The actor and comedian said goodbye to the reptile Wednesday morning ... reflecting on the challenges of working with a live gator -- as well as the good times.

"You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers -- really anyone with arms or legs -- but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film," Sandler said.

"I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh."

After retiring from show business in 2006, Morris spent his days at the Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca, Colorado. While his exact age isn't known, they estimate he's over 80 based on his length and the teeth he lost.

"While we knew this was inevitable, we are very saddened by his passing to old age. RIP Morris," Sandler added.

Back in September, the owner of the Colorado Gator Farm -- Jay Young -- said that if the script for the sequel to "Happy Gilmore" needed a gator, the OG was ready to answer the call!

It would have been difficult ... as Young said Morris couldn't be transported to any sites -- but would have opened up the gates to the Gator Farm for filming!

Just as he was in the movie, Morris will be taxidermied to "continue to scare children for years to come." So if Sandler ever misses his old pal, he can visit him in person.

"Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend," Sandler said.