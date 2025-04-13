Christopher 'Shooter McGavin' McDonald Says 'Happy Gilmore 2' Will 'Be Fantastic'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Good news for those hoping to bust out their Boston Bruins jerseys and hockey stick putters this summer ... Christopher McDonald -- the man who played Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore" -- tells TMZ Sports that Adam Sandler's golf flick's sequel is going to rock.

"Happy Gilmore 2" is slated to drop on Netflix on July 25 ... and when we caught up with McDonald out at LAX this week, he told us it's "going to be fantastic."

The 70-year-old, who's reprising his Shooter role for the film, didn't want to reveal too much more about the movie -- he stated he's signed an NDA so he's sworn to secrecy for now -- but he did joke he was sure it'd be good because "I love me."

The film seems to follow Sandler's Gilmore character in the decades after he beat McGavin for the Tour Championship ... and based on some of the previews that have dropped, it looks like Sandler and McDonald will be renewing their on-screen rivalry for Part II.

They'll interact with a bunch of celebs along the way -- John Daly and music superstar Bad Bunny are in it ... as are Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. Travis Kelce, of course, has a part as well.

