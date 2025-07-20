Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny's 'Happy Gilmore 2' Acting Chops Get Julie Bowen Praise

Play video content TMZSports.com

Those hoping for fun moments from Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny in "Happy Gilmore 2" are in luck ... Julie Bowen tells TMZ Sports the guys are great in the flick!!

Bowen -- who's reprising her role as Adam Sandler's love interest in the iconic golf movie's sequel -- said out in NYC this week Kelce and Bad Bunny's acting chops are outstanding.

When it came to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Bowen told us, "He's a star. He's always been a star. He continues to be a star."

As for the "Tití Me Preguntó" crooner, she called him straight up, "amazing!"

Play video content Netflix

It's unclear what the duo's roles will be in the summer blockbuster ... though from the brief previews that have been released, it seems Bad Bunny will be Happy Gilmore's caddie for at least some portion of the film.

Kelce, meanwhile, appears to be a waiter of some sort.