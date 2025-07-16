Kristin Cavallari Says She Won't Date Athletes Anymore, Will Date Coaches

Play video content Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's running for the hills if another athlete tries to woo her ... but, she's more open to it if their coach comes knockin'!

The reality television star gave an insight into her dating habits on her podcast 'Let's Be Honest' while chatting with matchmaker Patti Stanger.

KC says she's too old for athletes now ... but, she's not totally sour on dating guys who work in sports -- especially coaches who she seems to find surprisingly sexy.

Stanger agrees with Kristin ... and asks if she knows Travis Kelce -- 'cause maybe he can help her out.

Cavallari does know him ... but, she says she might not need his help getting her foot in the door -- 'cause a few of the coaches are actually on Raya.

One guy we know she won't consider dating again -- even if an NFL team offers him a coaching spot -- is her ex-husband Jay Cutler ... who caught some flak on the internet for a controversial picture this week.

ICYMI ... Cutler showed a photo of himself posing with a huge Sable Antelope he killed -- which brought a ton of haters to his comments section.