Kristin Cavallari Reveals Harry Jowsey Sent Her a Pic of 'Gigantic' D***'

Kristin Cavallari Harry Jowsey Sent Me A D*** Pic... And It Was Massive!!! 🍆👀

Kristin Cavallari and Harry Jowsey
Kristin Cavallari’s no stranger to dodging male attention -- but some dudes are pulling seriously ballsy moves to get noticed … just ask Harry Jowsey.

In the trailer for her new E! docuseries "Honest Cavallari: The Headline Tour," Kristin put the "Too Hot to Handle" star on blast for sliding into her DMs with an unsolicited d*** pic.

Yep, she went there -- but so did Harry with that NSFW pic, so major kudos to Kristin for putting him on blast in front of everyone … and yeah, he was mortified, even thumping his mic on his forehead in peak cringe.

Kristin Cavallari and Harry Jowsey
In another scene, Kristin whipped out the explicit pic (blurred for us at home, thankfully) and showed it to her BFF Justin Anderson -- who gasped as he noted its size: gigantic.

Kristin and Harry have clearly built a cheeky little friendship -- 'cause later in the trailer, the reality TV flirt asked if fans might catch a peek at her chest during the live taping, and KC fired back, "Probably … Hell yeah!"

With these racy, X-rated confessions flying around, her podcast tour-turned-show is shaping up to be a wild ride -- serving up all the juicy details behind her most scandalous headlines.

