Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Stylish Stagecoach Festival Fits

Brings the Yee to the Haw at Stagecoach!!!

Kristin Cavallari took center stage at Stagecoach -- serving looks and riding high on the fashion front.

The star's IG was straight fire -- rocking itty-bitty tops, barely-there shorts, minidresses, and of course, cowboy boots to seal the deal.

One of Kristin’s hottest accessories? That sun-kissed tan she clearly leveled up out in the Indio desert.

KC was also serving major face card in those close-up selfies -- looking flawless and repping her Uncommon James jewelry like a boss.