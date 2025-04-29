Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Stylish Stagecoach Festival Fits

Kristin Cavallari Brings the Yee to the Haw at Stagecoach!!!

Published
Kristin Cavallari's Festival Fits
Launch Gallery
Kristin Cavallari's Festival Fits Launch Gallery

Kristin Cavallari took center stage at Stagecoach -- serving looks and riding high on the fashion front.

The star's IG was straight fire -- rocking itty-bitty tops, barely-there shorts, minidresses, and of course, cowboy boots to seal the deal.

0429-Kristin-Cavallari-Festival-Outfits-primary-2

One of Kristin’s hottest accessories? That sun-kissed tan she clearly leveled up out in the Indio desert.

0429-Kristin-Cavallari-Festival-Outfits-primary-3

KC was also serving major face card in those close-up selfies -- looking flawless and repping her Uncommon James jewelry like a boss.

Celebs at Stagecoach Day 3!
Launch Gallery
Stars At Stagecoach! Launch Gallery
Getty

Kristin wasn’t the only one turning up the desert heat -- feast your eyes on these celeb Stagecoach looks that gave yee-haw a whole new vibe!

related articles