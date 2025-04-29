Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Stylish Stagecoach Festival Fits
Kristin Cavallari Brings the Yee to the Haw at Stagecoach!!!
Published
Kristin Cavallari took center stage at Stagecoach -- serving looks and riding high on the fashion front.
The star's IG was straight fire -- rocking itty-bitty tops, barely-there shorts, minidresses, and of course, cowboy boots to seal the deal.
One of Kristin’s hottest accessories? That sun-kissed tan she clearly leveled up out in the Indio desert.
KC was also serving major face card in those close-up selfies -- looking flawless and repping her Uncommon James jewelry like a boss.
Kristin wasn’t the only one turning up the desert heat -- feast your eyes on these celeb Stagecoach looks that gave yee-haw a whole new vibe!