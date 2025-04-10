Jeff Dye Not Worried Kristin Cavallari Will Talk About Him Like Other Exes

Play video content TMZ.com

Kristin Cavallari loves to talk about her ex-boyfriends, which sounds like it could be stressful for her former flings ... but not Jeff Dye -- he says he's not losing any sleep over Kristin's big mouth.

We got the comedian at LAX and our photog asked him if he's worried Kristin will ever bring up an embarrassing story about him, like she's prone to do with her exes.

Jeff tells us they didn't date long enough for her to really get to know any deep, dark secrets or weird things about him ... plus, he says he's not famous enough for her to talk about.

Kristin and Jeff were only together for a few months in 2021, and Kristin's dated much bigger names like Jay Cutler, Matt Leinart, Nick Lachey and Brody Jenner ... no offense to Jeff.

Plus, Jeff thinks Kristin's eventually going to run out of stories to tell about her boyfriends of old ... and she's going to have to find new material.

We also asked Jeff about his dating life ... and it sounds like the opposite of Kristin's.