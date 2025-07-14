Jay Cutler Goes On Hunting Spree In South Africa, Sparks Controversy

Jay Cutler has found himself in the middle of a controversy after posting a series of snapshots from a South African hunting safari ... with a full-blown debate breaking out on his social media comment section.

Cutler first shared a photo on his Instagram over the weekend ... posing over a dead Sable antelope with the caption, "Kicked off the Africa hunt with a beauty. Sable down."

Cutler? Thrilled. Most of his followers? Absolutely disgusted ... with one user saying, "This is nothing to brag about."

"Wow, Jay. You killed a wild animal in a place it's rarely hunted and it had zero idea you were a threat," another wrote. "Suppeeerrrr impressive buddy."

While the majority in the comments may not be in support of what the 42-year-old is doing ... it appears everything is all good in the eyes of the law.

In South Africa, people are allowed to partake in such activities through regulated trophy hunting programs ... and a few users made note of that -- even pointing out how the meat tends to be donated to locals.

The 12-year NFL vet isn't letting the online noise get to him ... as he shared more photos of his adventure in the country, which included two more dead mammals.

The trip seems like a part of a lengthy excursion for Jay ... who last week shared some flicks from his time with family in Australia.