Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Pics of Son Jaxon on His 11th Birthday
Kristin Cavallari’s no stranger to the spotlight -- but she hit pause on her main character era to shine it on someone else for a change ... her son Jaxon.
In a Wednesday IG post, Kristin was every bit the proud mama, sharing a sweet tribute to Jaxon -- her 11-year-old son with ex-husband Jay Cutler -- along with a bunch of adorable pics from the boy's birthday bash.
The pics were seriously heart-melty -- Jaxon rocked a velvet suit like a mini style icon, with the celebrations starting at home, surrounded by balloons, before Kristin whisked him off for a birthday dinner.
Kristin kept the mom vibes strong with a gushing caption, calling Jaxon the funniest guy she knows and a true gentleman -- wrapping it up with, "Never change, buddy, just keep growing into the incredible young man that you are. I love you so much."
It was a rare peek into Kristin’s usually private world with her kids -- including Camden, 12, and Saylor, 9 -- but with Jaxon front and center in the new pics, fans were loving it ... especially pointing out how much he’s starting to look like his mama.
Jaxon looked thrilled with all the love -- and TBH, if these pics proved anything, it’s that Kristin’s number one role (and the one she’s clearly crushing)? Full-time supermom.