Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Pics of Son Jaxon on His 11th Birthday

Kristin Cavallari’s no stranger to the spotlight -- but she hit pause on her main character era to shine it on someone else for a change ... her son Jaxon.

In a Wednesday IG post, Kristin was every bit the proud mama, sharing a sweet tribute to Jaxon -- her 11-year-old son with ex-husband Jay Cutler -- along with a bunch of adorable pics from the boy's birthday bash.

The pics were seriously heart-melty -- Jaxon rocked a velvet suit like a mini style icon, with the celebrations starting at home, surrounded by balloons, before Kristin whisked him off for a birthday dinner.

Kristin kept the mom vibes strong with a gushing caption, calling Jaxon the funniest guy she knows and a true gentleman -- wrapping it up with, "Never change, buddy, just keep growing into the incredible young man that you are. I love you so much."

It was a rare peek into Kristin’s usually private world with her kids -- including Camden, 12, and Saylor, 9 -- but with Jaxon front and center in the new pics, fans were loving it ... especially pointing out how much he’s starting to look like his mama.