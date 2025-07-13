Travis and Jason Kelce Spotted on Late-Night Casino Run in Nevada

Travis and Jason Kelce were spotted living it up in Lake Tahoe over the weekend -- capping off their evening with a high-stakes gambling session at a Casino.

The NFL brothers were photographed leaving Harrah’s Casino on the Nevada side of the city just before 2 AM Sunday looking relaxed and in good spirits after what appeared to be a high rollers’ run at the tables.

The Kelces kept it casual with Travis wearing a t-shirt and Jason rocking a pair of shorts despite the late hour. Travis pulled out his phone and appeared to be checking messages ... maybe sending a late night text to Taylor Swift?

Travis, whose every move has been tracked this offseason amid his romance with Swift, looked especially carefree as he exited with his older brother.

The duo had enjoyed their late-night fun following an appearance at the American Century Championship, the annual celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Both Kelce brothers teed off in the tournament earlier in the day, drawing crowds and cameras ... and, while it didn't go great golf-wise, the two had fun pounding beers and interacting with fans.

But once the sun set, the action clearly shifted from the green grass to the green felt of a card table, it seems.