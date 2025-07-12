Travis Kelce Struggles on Golf Course, Pounds Beers with Brother Jason & Baker Mayfield

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce isn't exactly lighting up the celebrity golf tournament in Nevada on the green ... but, he's pretty lit himself -- pounding beers with his pals.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is up in the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to play in the American Century Championship ... and, he played with a couple fellow NFLers, including his big bro, Jason.

We got video of Killa Trav taking a hack at a ball off the tee early in the day ... and, while many are excited to see him get up there, those cheers quickly turn into groans after he clearly hits a less than stellar shot.

Jason stepped up and hit his own shot -- and, he seems to yell watch out when he hits it ... though judging by the crowd's laughter, it seems he was just joshing.

Play video content JULY 2024 TMZ.com

Travis has had a few issues on the golf course in recent years ... just last year, he shanked a ball that ended up hitting a fan -- though ultimately the fan wasn't injured too badly.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Later on, Travis decided to shotgun a beer with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield ... spitting up some of it and saying he hopes no one got the gaffe on video. Sorry to disappoint, Travis!

Jason's not having any issues slugging back a few cold ones on the course ... but, he was also doing it on TV during the last NFL season while Travis was busy dominating the gridiron -- so he's got a bit more practice.

BTW ... not Taylor Swift in Tahoe as far as we can tell -- so, looks like it's just good friends and good drinks for TK at this tourney.