Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift For Surprise Performance At Tight End University

Travis Kelce is opening up on how Taylor Swift found herself onstage at a Tight End University event ... saying despite it being a pretty off-the-cuff moment, she had every detail handled in real time!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar addressed the viral Nashville moment on Wednesday's "New Heights" ... saying it was Taylor who pitched the idea of joining Kane Brown and his band at the Tight Ends and Friends party -- and soon enough, she was singing her heart out to "Shake It Off."

Kelce went on to explain how Swift pulled it together ... telling his brother, Jason, he watched her write impromptu sheet music for the musicians backstage to make sure everyone was on the same page, despite not rehearsing beforehand.

"She's so good with just, everybody, just people and making people feel comfortable in it and absolutely rocked the stage yet again," Kelce said. "It was awesome."

Kelce said the whole shindig had been planned for a while, but as far as Swift's cameo ... it sounds like it was truly spur of the moment -- but they knew a seasoned vet like Brown could handle it.

Kelce gushed over Swift's involvement in the event ... saying his lady "was pitch perfect and just killed it."

Of course, Swift made her way to Music City in support of Kelce's annual gathering of jocks ... and he explained it made a ton of sense with it being held in her former stomping grounds.