Jason Kelce Strips Down To Undies In Epic Entrance To Charity Event

Move over, Chiefs ... one Kelce brother is all briefs now!!

Travis Kelce's older bro, Jason, made a helluva entrance at a charity event in Sea Isle City on Wednesday ... stripping down to a pair of tiny, U.S.A-themed undies to get the party started.

He, at first, had shorts on when he entered his annual Team 62 at the Ocean Drive celebrity bartending shindig -- but in order to rile up the crowd, he tore 'em off to reveal far more of him than the public's used to seeing.

Everyone went crazy after he pulled the stunt -- but they all seem to be still loving it, as he's yet to put any sort of cover-up back on.

The event is one Jason's thrown for a few years in an effort to help raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation -- and it's usually filled with hilarious scenes like this one to get more fans to donate.

Back in 2023, he actually entered into a beer-chugging contest while out there ... and slugged 30 ounces of suds in less than six seconds!!!

