Former NHL Player and Coach Barry Melrose Dead at 70

Barry Melrose, the former NHL player, coach and longtime ESPN hockey analyst, has died ... his wife, Cindy, told ESPN.

Melrose joined ESPN in 1996 and retired in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He was best known for coaching Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final before becoming one of hockey’s most recognizable TV personalities.

ESPN praised Melrose as a "distinctive and trusted" voice whose passion for the sport was unmistakable.

He was also known for his flashy suits, signature mullet and goatee ... and was beloved by colleagues and fans alike.

Barry was 70.