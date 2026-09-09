Marcellus Wiley & Estranged Wife Face Off in Court

Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley just went head-to-head against his estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley, in court over their divorce case ... with both parties offering up their testimony ... TMZ has learned.

The he-said, she-said showdown went down yesterday in LA County Superior Court as both of their legal teams entered more exhibits as evidence in the case.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Marcellus and Annemarie were both sworn in ... before they testified and were cross-examined.

Their bitter legal battle should come to an end soon ... both sides rested their case yesterday.

We previously reported ... Annemarie filed for divorce and sought a restraining order in July, claiming she was the victim of Marcellus' physical, sexual, and emotional abuse -- accusations that Marcellus denied.

Annemarie was granted a temporary restraining order, which still remains in place.