Marcellus Wiley’s Estranged Wife Wants Him to Cough Up $200k Amid Restraining Order Battle

Marcellus Wiley's estranged wife Annemarie wants him to pay up ... she's asking a Los Angeles court to order him to start paying child and spousal support ... plus over $200,000 in legal fees amid their nasty divorce proceedings.

Annemarie's legal team submitted the docs Thursday, which were obtained by TMZ ... and she's requested he continue paying for the lifestyle she and their kiddos were accustomed to ... at least while the divorce is pending.

This, she said, included private-school tuition, driving luxury vehicles, living in a fancy home worth at least $7 million, and more.

She did not request a specific amount of support ... but calculated the children's monthly costs alone between childcare, private school, and healthcare are $20,800 per month ... and said the mortgage on their home is another $18,000 per month, bringing just those expenses to around $40,000.

And get this ... Annemarie claims Marcellus stopped financially supporting her around 19 months ago, ran up approximately $100,000 in debt on her credit cards, and failed to pay it off. She also claims the kids' school tuition bill is around $49,328.64 and, instead of paying it, Marcellus has demanded Annemarie contribute half of it.

Annemarie explains the former pro football player has greater financial means than she does ... even noting he had a $2 million-per-year contract at one point. As for her income, she says she dedicated the last 9 years to raising their kids ... and says she left the workforce following an alleged incident in which Marcellus was allegedly caught having nonconsensual sex with her co-worker.

She says she now works as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist ... but says her income fluctuates based on available assignments and her family obligations.

The one number she did give the judge, however, is a whopping $237,000 ... which she wants from Marcellus in attorney fees for their ongoing divorce.

Annemarie and Marcellus' divorce is still fairly fresh -- she filed in early July while also asking for a restraining order, telling the court Marcellus has subjected her to "physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation."

The divorce filing came after he was arrested in Florida when she alleged he got physical with her. Marcellus denied the claims, and prosecutors dropped the case.