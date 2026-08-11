Ex-NFL Star Marcellus Wiley's Estranged Wife Allegedly Blindsided After Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

Marcellus Wiley's estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley, was allegedly kept in the dark about his Florida domestic violence case before prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue the charge ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources close to Annemarie tell us Florida authorities never alerted her about the decision not to pursue the charge in the case, leaving her in the dark.

As we previously reported, prosecutors said they declined to file charges because the testimonial evidence was not corroborated by physical or other evidence and was therefore insufficient to secure a conviction.

Marcellus celebrated the decision on X, saying, "The illusion is OVER," and insisting the evidence proved Annemarie's allegations were uncorroborated.

Marcellus added, "FALSE ALLEGATIONS HAVE REAL VICTIMS TOO," and vowed to defend his name publicly.



We're told the Florida decision does not affect the legal proceedings in California, where Annemarie’s divorce and domestic violence restraining order cases remain ongoing.

Our sources claim the temporary restraining order against Marcellus remains in place.



We've reached out to prosecutors for comment ... so far, no word back.

As we reported, Annemarie called cops in July after she claimed things got physical inside a Florida hotel room. She told investigators Marcellus poked her in the cheek and threatened to kill her.