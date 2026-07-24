Marcellus Wiley’s Estranged Wife Claims NFL Star Violated Restraining Order

Ex-NFL star Marcellus Wiley's estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley, claims he violated a court order by coming within a few yards of her at an event they both attended … TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Annemarie claims Marcellus came to their son's tournament on July 8, despite being served with paperwork for a temporary restraining order. The former 'RHOBH' star claims Marcellus came within 15 to 20 feet of her.

Annemarie took photos of Marcellus at the event and submitted them as evidence. She said he also called her, which is against the court order.

In her filing, she said the fact Marcellus continues to violate the court orders "makes me very afraid."

Annemarie adds ... "I was intimidated, and my peace was disturbed."

She is asking the court to order all of Marcellus' visits with their kids be supervised.

Annemarie also says she's objecting to her ex deposing her about her abuse claims … saying she doesn't want to relive it all.

She says she's employed but is under immense financial pressure and doesn't have the money to keep fighting in court.

As TMZ first reported, Marcellus was arrested on July 4 after allegedly getting physical with Annemarie. She filed for a restraining order days later … claiming he has been violent for years.