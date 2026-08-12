Marcellus Wiley’s Estranged Wife Calls Cops Over Alleged Restraining Order Violation

Marcellus Wiley's estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley, called police on the ex-NFL star ... hours after criminal charges against him were dropped ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Annemarie contacted cops Tuesday to report a potential domestic violence restraining order violation.

We're told officers responded to the former couple's marital home in Los Angeles, which Marcellus is barred from entering under the TRO, but determined no crime was committed ... so no arrests were made.

As TMZ first reported, prosecutors in Florida dropped the domestic violence case against Marcellus this week, citing insufficient evidence.