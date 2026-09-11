Shailene Woodley's Friends Alarmed by Aaron Rodgers' Comments About Ex-Fiancée

Friends Question Why Ex Aaron's Focused On Her ...

Shailene Woodley's friends are alarmed Aaron Rodgers is publicly discussing their past relationship ... and they say the married NFL star hasn't spoken with his ex-fiancée in more than two years.

Sources close to Shailene tell TMZ ... Aaron knew she was a private person and appeared to respect that when they were together, making his recent podcast comments feel completely out of character.

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers Said Shailene Woodley Wanted to Sleep With Another Guy After Engagement Not Just Football With Cam Heyward

One source put it bluntly ... "We're questioning why a married dude is bringing up an ex he hasn't spoken with in over 2 years."

Another source tells TMZ ... Shailene's friends know she wouldn't appreciate Aaron speaking about her publicly this way.

As we reported ... Aaron recently aired alleged dirty laundry about Shailene on Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, claiming she told him she needed to "go f*** this guy" before they got married.

The Steelers star said she ditched the ring about three months after he popped the question. Aaron claims they tried to reconcile, but ultimately broke up after she told him she didn't want to be with him.

Aaron also claimed Shailene's version of their breakup doesn't line up with his.

Our sources say Shailene has no ill will towards Aaron and has never said anything bad about him to her friends.