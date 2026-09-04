Aaron Rodgers Hopes to Start Family After Retirement From NFL

Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to retirement ... and says he hopes to start a family with his wife.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback opened up about his future during an interview with SiriusXM's "Mad Dog Sports Radio," saying he's hoping to be "supporting my pregnant wife" by this time next year.

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Rodgers said he and his wife, publicly known as Brittani, plan to start a family after he steps away from football following the 2026 season.

"I'm looking forward to a life of quiet after 22 years in the pros and three in college," he said ... adding he's also focused on healing his body and building a family.

Rodgers later clarified he and Brittani are not currently expecting but said fatherhood is the next chapter he’s most excited about.

He says he enjoys being "Uncle Aaron" to his brother's children and said spending time with them has made both him and his wife more eager to have kids of their own.