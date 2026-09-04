Influencer Jack Doherty Arrested In Florida

Jack Doherty has been arrested in Florida ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, the influencer was booked Friday in Broward County on a charge of domestic violence battery.

As of now details of the incident are unclear... but sources close to Jack tell TMZ that his actions were done in self-defense.

As we previously reported ... Jack was arrested by Miami Beach Police in November 2025 outside a smoke shop and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

Police said Jack was carrying amphetamine at the time ... a medication commonly used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy as well as less than 20 grams of weed.

Play video content Video: Jack Doherty Arrested In Miami Beach Bodycam Footage Miami Beach Police Department

Video of the arrest showed him arguing with officers.

Jack later told TMZ the experience was the worst day of his life ... describing hours spent in multiple holding cells before he was released on $3,500 bail.

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After getting out, Jack posted a video wearing a TMZ T-shirt of his mug shot ... joking about his arrest and complaining that jail was too dirty for him to shower there. He also bragged that he posted bail and was released in under 24 hours.