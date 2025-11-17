Jack Doherty Says Arrest Was Worst Day Ever Because Sitting in Jail Was Boring

Jack Doherty is spilling on his Miami arrest ... telling TMZ the whole thing was so mind-numbingly boring, he’s actually calling it the worst day of his life.

The embattled influencer tells TMZ it was a brutal slog -- first stuck in a tiny cell with a cop for five hours, then shuffled off for a mugshot and fingerprints ... before spending another 10 hours in a big holding room where he could finally make some calls.

The day didn’t even end there ... the 22-year-old says he got thrown into yet another cell, took a nap, and then got jolted awake by guards who, he claims, were super nice -- even telling him TMZ had already posted his mugshot -- before letting him finally go.

Looks like he might've gotten the memo ... 'cause he says he plans to be good and stay outta jail from here on out. But he’s also making it clear that doesn’t mean seeking drug treatment -- even though he was popped for amphetamine and marijuana.

Still, despite all the boredom and regret, he says the whole arrest was stupid ... a vibe he doubled down on later, bragging he posted his own $3,500 bail the second he got the chance.

