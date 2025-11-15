Jack Doherty Arrest Body Cam, Begs Cops to Give His Watch to Pal

Play video content Miami Beach Police Department

Jack Doherty was more worried about his bling than he was about heading down to the local jail ... begging cops to let him give his watch to a friend while they were slapping cuffs on him.

We've obtained footage from Jack's Saturday morning arrest ... and it kicks off with Doherty stopping next to a police car and getting searched in the middle of the street.

His friends are filming the interaction ... but they're quickly moved aside by cops who tell them they can step onto the curb or step into a pair of handcuffs just like Doherty. Unsurprisingly, they all choose the sidewalk.

Doherty's put in a pair of handcuffs and searched ... with cops pulling multiple items -- including what appears to be a pill -- out of his pocket.

Then an officer tries to take off his watch ... and Jack starts gettin' worried -- telling the cops they can't unclasp it, it needs to slide down his wrist.

He begs the officers to take off his handcuffs so he can remove the watch and give it to a friend -- he says he doesn't want the watch to be damaged by the officers.

Cops aren't inclined to uncuff the guy though ... and they ultimately slam the police car door on JD, watch still attached to his wrist.

As we told you ... Jack was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.