Armani White Body Cam Shows Rapper Calm, Debating Rap With Cops, During Arrest

Armani White's recent arrest for disorderly conduct for filming a music video on the highway was caught on police body cam.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the footage of Armani and his crew interacting with London Police Department officers on October 12 just outside Newport, Kentucky, as the "Billie Eilish" rapper was in town as part of T-Pain's nationwide tour.

We also got a clip of Armani breaking his silence during his set at the October 19, Birmingham, AL stop, where he told the crowd, he cracked the biggest smile in his mug shot because he refuses to be painted as a criminal!!!

As we told you, Armani was arrested for 2nd degree disorderly conduct after onlookers observed him standing on the highway barriers.

You can see Armani tell the responding officer he was simply filming a music video and told him they'd be on their way as the tour was heading down south -- before the officer whipped out his handcuffs and told him not so fast!!!

The officer scolded the crew for their alleged unsafe behavior and told Armani he was under arrest.

Rapper Kash Blak witnessed the arrest and you can see the look of disgust on his face when the metal bracelets are brandished ... Armani looks equally pissed when he realizes he has to spend his day at the police station.

One of Armani's band members also tried to plead his case for him to get left off with a warning ... to no avail.

Inside the police cruiser, there were no hard feelings ... once the cop realized Armani was a rapper, they sparked up a conversation about their favorite Hip Hop music.

The cop erred on the millennial side, favoring older Eminem and country music but did reveal himself to be a 42 Dugg fan ... having got word of the Detroit rapper when he was in trouble with the law a few years ago.