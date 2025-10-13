Rapper Armani White Arrested, Allegedly Filmed Video in Middle of Highway

Armani White may have gotten too ambitious last night, aiming for his next big hit ... at least, according to police ... the multi-platinum rapper was arrested and booked in Kentucky Sunday night.

According to booking records, the "Billie Eilish" rapper -- whose real name is Enoch Tolbert -- was booked for disorderly conduct in the second degree and stopping, standing, or parking on a limited access highway.

London Police Department officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting Armani was allegedly observed jumping up on the middle concrete barrier smack dab in the middle of I-75 and began to dance ... he and his team had pulled over to shoot a music video.

The arrest took place in Laurel County ... Armani was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he's since been released.

The Def Jam signee is currently on the road supporting T-Pain's tour, but is going to have to get a stylist -- stat ... it looks like cops made him take out his trademarked hair beads to pose for the mug shot.