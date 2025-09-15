Lil Nas X Enters Rehab at Undisclosed Location Following Nude Arrest

Lil Nas X is prioritizing both his physical and mental health after his wild butt-naked arrest last month ... by entering an inpatient treatment program.

On Monday, the "Old Town Road" star's attorneys represented him in Los Angeles court as a judge modified the conditions of his arrest in order for him to be treated out of state at an undisclosed location.

Play video content 8/21/25 TMZ.com

Lil Nas X's bail remains set at $75,000 and his next court date is scheduled for November 18.

In court, the 28-year-old artist's defense attorney Drew Findling stressed the importance of his team focusing on his well-being and assured the court the rapper would bounce back from the debacle.

Play video content Instagram / @lilnasx

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Lil Nas X is facing 3 three felony counts of battery causing injury to a police officer and 1 felony count of resisting arrest ... and he's since pled not guilty.