Lil Nas X Police Scanner Audio From Arrest Reveals Apparent Taser Use

Police scanner audio from the Lil Nas X arrest in Studio City is shedding more light on his interaction with police ... and it sounds like cops deployed a Taser.

Check out the audio ... a police dispatcher is heard saying a Black male is walking towards Universal Studios in the middle of the street, completely in the nude.

Police claim the man -- later identified as Nas -- was running towards officers ... and then you hear the apparent sound of a Taser gun being fired.

It's unclear if Nas was struck by a Taser.

Police scanner audio also reveals officers called for a helicopter, a supervisor and requested the use of force.

Cops ultimately call for a rescue ambulance for a male, approximately 40 years of age, who is conscious and breathing.

The call went out at 6:05 AM Thursday morning ... not long after Nas was on video walking naked along Ventura Blvd.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says Lil Nas X allegedly assaulted the responding officers who tried to take him into custody, injuring at least 3 cops, and he's been hit with 4 felony charges.

