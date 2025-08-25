Lil Nas X Police Scanner Audio From Arrest Reveals Apparent Taser Use
Police scanner audio from the Lil Nas X arrest in Studio City is shedding more light on his interaction with police ... and it sounds like cops deployed a Taser.
Check out the audio ... a police dispatcher is heard saying a Black male is walking towards Universal Studios in the middle of the street, completely in the nude.
Police claim the man -- later identified as Nas -- was running towards officers ... and then you hear the apparent sound of a Taser gun being fired.
It's unclear if Nas was struck by a Taser.
Police scanner audio also reveals officers called for a helicopter, a supervisor and requested the use of force.
Cops ultimately call for a rescue ambulance for a male, approximately 40 years of age, who is conscious and breathing.
The call went out at 6:05 AM Thursday morning ... not long after Nas was on video walking naked along Ventura Blvd.
L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says Lil Nas X allegedly assaulted the responding officers who tried to take him into custody, injuring at least 3 cops, and he's been hit with 4 felony charges.
Nas spent the weekend in jail, pled not guilty Monday and he's since been released from custody after posting $75,000 bail.