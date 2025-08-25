Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Nas X Leaves Jail After Posting Bail

Lil Nas X I'm Out of Jail!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
082525_lil_nas_x_exit_kal
SPEEDY EXIT
Lil Nas X is back on the street ... but he's not walking home naked down Ventura Blvd. ... he's riding around in a Jeep dressed in his blue jail jumpsuit after posting bail.

The "Old Town Road" rapper was just freed on $75,000 bond and we got him leaving a county jail in Van Nuys ... and he was in no mood to talk to our photog.

Nas beelined it for a white Jeep that was parked waiting for him ... climbing in the back seat and driving off as paparazzi chased after him.

082525_lil_nas_x_jail_kal_v2
LIL NAS X IN COURT

Lil Nas X has been super busy, legally speaking, this Monday ... appearing in front of a judge and pleading not guilty after being hit with 4 felony charges related to his infamous naked stroll.

082125_lil_nas_x_kal 8/21/25
UNDERWEAR ESCAPADE
Nas was arrested last week and held in jail over the weekend ... but now he's finally free as the case plays out.

082525_tmz_live_lil_nas_x
FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES
It will be interesting to see what LNX does next ... so stay tuned.

