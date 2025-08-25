Lil Nas X Leaves Jail After Posting Bail

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Nas X is back on the street ... but he's not walking home naked down Ventura Blvd. ... he's riding around in a Jeep dressed in his blue jail jumpsuit after posting bail.

The "Old Town Road" rapper was just freed on $75,000 bond and we got him leaving a county jail in Van Nuys ... and he was in no mood to talk to our photog.

Nas beelined it for a white Jeep that was parked waiting for him ... climbing in the back seat and driving off as paparazzi chased after him.

Lil Nas X has been super busy, legally speaking, this Monday ... appearing in front of a judge and pleading not guilty after being hit with 4 felony charges related to his infamous naked stroll.

Nas was arrested last week and held in jail over the weekend ... but now he's finally free as the case plays out.

