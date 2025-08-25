Lil Nas X Dad Says Montero's Not on Drugs, Sorry for Nude Romp

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Nas X's dad tells TMZ Hip Hop his world-famous son is doing well mentally ... despite being charged with 4 felonies after his now infamous naked adventure in L.A.

Robert Stafford was rushed by reporters in DTLA where he told us his son was focused on getting the help he needed, yet denied he was suffering from drug abuse.

As you know, Lil Nas X was taken to the hospital for a suspected OD, but was eventually transported to the Van Nuys Jail after officers say he injured 3 of them while dressed in absolutely nothing.

Big Nas X assures us his son is in great spirits and asks fans to pray for him as he plans on giving God all the glory.

Funny, the last time LNX tried that, it didn't exactly go over well for him, considering his past love affair with Satan.

His attorney, Drew Findling, is also confident the case will be conquered in no time.

Lil Nas has pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges against him, and his bail is set at $75K.