Tekashi 6ix9ine Back on House Arrest After Guilty Plea in Assault Case

Tekashi 6ix9ine copped to violating the terms of his probation once again, this time for pleading guilty to assaulting a man in a mall who called him a "snitch" ... and now he's been placed on supervised release with an ankle monitor.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs handed down in federal court in NYC on Friday, ordering the rainbow-haired rapper to adhere to home confinement with an electronic monitor, barring the usual exceptions for getting out of the house ... like for religious services, medical and mental health treatment, and court-ordered appearances.

The altercation went down in August at the Palm Beach County Mall in Florida after 6ix9ine and another man were accused of knocking a third man down to the ground, then kicking and punching him until they realized he was armed, and fled the scene.

