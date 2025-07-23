Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to Cocaine & MDMA Possession

Tekashi 6ix9ine changed his OG not-guilty plea to guilty after being busted with drugs back in March -- and will learn his fate in September, come sentencing!!!

On Wednesday, the "Trollz" rapper was in federal court, where he admitted to possessing cocaine and MDMA feds discovered during a raid on his home in Miami back in March ... a complete and total violation of his existing probation terms, stemming from his infamous 2018 Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods trial.

We reported at the time that 6ix9ine was clinging heavily to his innocence, but he struck a deal with prosecutors to have 2 other charges dropped in exchange for owning up to the drugs.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer oversaw Tekashi's RICO trial and warned him not to attract any more violations before the September sentencing -- or “consequences will be severe” ... which could still be the case, regardless.