Content Creator Jack Doherty Arrested in Florida

Famous YouTuber and content creator Jack Doherty has been arrested in the Miami area, TMZ can confirm.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just before 9 AM on 3 charges -- possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Specifically, cops say he was in possession of Amphetamine -- a medication used to manage ADHD and narcolepsy -- and less than 20 grams of weed.

He has a bond set for $3,500, which he has not yet satisfied.

Jack rose to fame in 2017 after his videos showing himself flipping various objects went viral. He has more than 13 million followers between TikTok and Instagram and 15 million on YouTube.