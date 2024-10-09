Jack Doherty's Brother Says His Post-Crash Kick Ban Is a Good Thing

Jack Doherty's brother is showing some tough love after he wrecked his car on a Miami highway last week ... saying his Kick ban is actually a good thing, and he needs to learn his lesson.

Michael Doherty, who was trailing behind Jack in another car, weighed in on the mess during TMZ's "Verified Podcast" Wednesday ... saying his brother, who was seen on livestream texting just seconds before the crash, needed to get hit with some hard truths about not being invincible.

Play video content

Michael told us he’s not exactly sure how long Jack’s Kick ban will last ... but at the end of the day, he thinks getting booted from the app that made him famous is actually a positive development.

Jack Doherty CRASHES McLaren after using his Phone while driving… 🤦‍♂️‼️



Kick has banned his account. pic.twitter.com/MPPWITzGYQ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 5, 2024 @DramaAlert

But Michael does admit his brother's pretty bummed about the whole situation. Losing his main source of income from Kick is definitely hitting him hard.

On top of that, Jack’s also out more than a quarter of a million bucks on his custom car, and came super close to losing his life ... which has been tough for Michael and the family.

Jack Doherty Just Confirmed That He Is Permanently Banned On Kick..🥳 pic.twitter.com/w5gtwFQWrW — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) October 6, 2024 @Kick_Champ

Luckily, Jack walked away mostly unscathed -- though his cameraman buddy needed a few stitches at the hospital.