Morgan Wallen Calls Eric Church After Chair Thrown From Roof, Body Cam Video

Morgan Wallen didn't fess up immediately to tossing a chair off a rooftop bar ... instead telling officers he has no idea why he was being detained in newly released body cam footage.

The new footage from his April 2024 arrest shows Wallen attempting to leave Chief's on Broadway shortly after the furniture fell several stories down to the busy sidewalk below ... but, once he reaches the street, police officers tell him not to go any further.

A man who identifies himself as Wallen's bodyguard says he didn't see the country star throw anything off the roof ... while Morgan seems content to let everyone around him talk out the incident -- and, he tries to walk off again. An officer puts his hand on Wallen's chest and tells him he's straight-up not free to leave the area.

After about a minute on the sidewalk, Wallen tells officers he doesn't want to cause any problems ... and, he says he "doesn't know why" they're accusing him of anything.

Wallen makes a phone call in the video ... and, it appears he's calling Eric Church -- a fellow country music singer, and the owner of the bar -- 'cause he says cops are trying to "take me to jail outside of your f***ing bar."

The officer then speaks to Eric on the phone ... and, he tells Eric they have to investigate just like Morgan's anybody else -- so, no celebrity justice for the country star.

Ultimately MW's cuffed and tossed in the back of a cop car, where he repeatedly says he hasn't done anything wrong ... though, of course, he later pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment in connection to the incident.

BTW ... As Morgan sits in the back of the cop car, he notices the song playing on the radio ... "Oh sh*t, this is me and Thomas Rhett ... turn it up! That's me and TR!" and he starts singing along. He adds ... "TR's one of the best there is in the world ... he would definitely not be getting arrested."